Funding call for La Trobe

WITH the Shepparton La Trobe University campus at full capacity, there is a desperate need for the facility to be expanded, with La Trobe University and Independent Member for Shepparton District, Suzanna Sheed calling for government funding to be made available following the election.

La Trobe University pro vice-chancellor (regional), Professor Richard Speed said the campus was at full capacity and needed to grow to meet strong demand from local employers and students.

“We welcome suggestions from Suzanna Sheed for the next State Government to partly fund the expansion of the campus,” Professor Speed said.

“We now call on the Labor, Liberal and National Parties to commit funding to this much-needed investment if elected at the November poll.”

Professor Speed said student numbers at the Shepparton Campus had grown by 160 percent over the last 10 years, with enrolments forecast to continue growing by another 48 percent in the next five years.

“At a time when some universities want to reduce their commitments to regional Victorian communities, La Trobe unashamedly wants to expand and teach more local students,” Professor Speed said.

“We introduced four new courses in 2017 at the request of the community. Now we’re running at capacity and desperately need to create more teaching spaces to meet strong demand.”

Professor Speed said La Trobe was committed to working closely with State and Federal Governments to share costs of the $21M expansion.

Independent Member for Shepparton District Suzanna Sheed said the university had a well-developed proposal for a new building that would cater for the increasing number of courses and student enrolments and bolster plans for a state-of-the-art regional education precinct in the centre of town.

“The university works collaboratively with all secondary colleges throughout the region, GOTAFE and the broader community to cater for the individual needs of our diverse community and create pathways to higher education,” Ms Sheed said.

“La Trobe has also contributed significantly to the development of our Shepparton Education Plan and represents a much-needed beacon for increasing the aspirations and job opportunities for our young people.

“I have been working with La Trobe University and the Victorian Minister for Regional Development to progress this project for some time, but we need a firm commitment to the university’s future as well as a share of funding from the Commonwealth.”