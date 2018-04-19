Funding to help meet the workforce of tomorrow David Lee

IN a bid to help address what local industry needs and to help meet the needs of the workforce of tomorrow, the government has announced a $564,000 funding boost for GOTAFE’s Shepparton campus. The funding will go toward increasing GOTAFE’s training provision for important industry sectors such as allied health, disability support, food processing and air-conditioning.

This funding is part of the Labor Government’s Regional and Specialist Training Fund which targets specific areas where training is needed to ensure businesses can access the skilled workers they need in their region and industry.

With the National Disability Insurance Scheme coming online, the market for disability support is expected to grow significantly.

This funding addresses that need by providing increased training provision for the Certificate IV in Allied Health Assistance and Certificate III in Individual Support as well as new physiotherapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy equipment for students.

The funding will also provide for increased training in food processing through the Certificate IV in Food Science and Technology along with new pasteurising equipment, simulator software and online training resources.

There will also be increased training provision in the Certificate III in Air-Conditioning and Refrigeration at GOTAFE to increase the pool of air-conditioning and refrigeration technicians in the Hume region.

Through these projects, GOTAFE is working with local employers to train and grow the number of workers in these important sectors to meet demand.

As well as new tools and equipment to teach these courses, the Andrews Labor Government has also increased the government subsidy for the courses meaning lower tuition fees for students.

Member for Northern Victoria, Mark Gepp said, “The Andrews Labor Government is proud to be investing in this project to ensure we have enough well trained workers for these crucial industries.

“I would encourage anyone who is interested in working in the health, disability, food processing or air-conditioning industry to contact GOTAFE’s Skills and Jobs Centre in Shepparton for further information.”

GOTAFE acting chief executive officer, Jennifer Oliver said, “GOTAFE is pleased to receive this targeted funding to provide specialist training to our niche industries and ensure that students in Shepparton and the Hume region receive opportunities to use their skills in the workforce of the future including the rollout of the National Disability Insurance Scheme.”