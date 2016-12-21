Funding to reduce waiting times and increase efficiencies David Lee

MORE specialist doctors and extra nurses, as well as the development of a new assessment streaming model, will soon help to make GV Health’s emergency department (ED) run a little smoother, thanks to a $2M funding announcement made to the Shepparton campus last week.

The funding will go towards establishing a new ED assessment and streaming model, to move patients more quickly through emergency, as well as increase capacity in the short stay unit. Eight new cardiac monitors, an ECG machine and an ultrasound will also be purchased, and four extra specialist ED doctors and two extra nurses will be employed. Treatment at weekend peak times will also see a boost through staffing changes to ensure a physio, nurse practitioner and radiographer are on site seven days a week.

Accompanying the announcement of funding for GV Health’s ED in Shepparton, GV Health’s Rushworth facility is also set to receive funding, with $10M being allocated to redevelop the Waranga Aged Care Hostel into a one-stop-shop for all of Rushworth’s acute, aged care, primary care and community health services, all inside a fully-integrated, state-of-the-art hospital facility.

The redevelopment will also include new office, administration, reception, storage, consulting and activity areas, as well as a new kitchen, dining room and laundry facilities.

Member for Northern Victoria, Wendy Lovell said, “I am really pleased with the announcement of funding towards the Waranga campus. We’ve been campaigning for that for a while and it is great to know that the Rushworth community can now start planning their new facilities there.

“It is positive to see that the government has listened to my campaign to invest additional resources to GV Health in Shepparton so that we see some improvements in the ED prior to the redevelopment happening.

“It remains to be seen if it will be enough, but I will continue to campaign for any further additional resources needed so that the local community receives a better response in waiting times.”