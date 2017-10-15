Further to crime statistics David Lee

ACCORDING to the latest statistics, the story that appeared in last week’s edition of The Adviser (Wednesday, October 4) on page 17 titled ‘crime trending up in Shepparton’ stated there had been a 13.72 percent increase in crime, a 5 percent increase in property and deception offences and an increase in assault offences in Shepparton since June 2016.

Further to these printed statistics, as per the Crime Statistics Agency Victoria website, there has been a 2.27 percent increase in crime, crimes against person (assaults) is down by 1.3 percent, burglary/break-ins is down by 6.1 percent (lowest recorded since 2014) and theft is up 1.2 percent in Greater Shepparton.

According to Shepparton Police, areas of concern include deceptions being up by 39 percent (driven by identity/ credit card information theft – Paywave etc) and behaviour offences are up by 22.7 percent (disorderly behaviour, offensive behaviour, weapons etc – driven by substance abuse).