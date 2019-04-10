Gaining a better appreciation of produce

IT ISN’T very often you get the chance to see the process of produce going from paddock to plate, but JefTomson opened its doors recently to let more than 70 students and 20 staff do just that.

The students from six Shepparton schools enjoyed an access all areas tour of three sites owned by large scale local fruit growers and packers JefTomson.

Wanganui Park Secondary College, Shepparton High School, McGuire College, Mooroopna Secondary College, Shepparton Flexible Learning Centre and Mcauley Champagnat Program (MCP) students took part in the tour that showcased the array of careers required within the business across orchards, storage and packing facilities as well as the transport and logistics roles required within the vertically integrated company.

The industry tour organised through the Greater Shepparton Lighthouse Project was designed to show the range of jobs from apprenticeships through to managerial positions within the organisation.

Greater Shepparton Lighthouse Project executive officer, Lisa McKenzie said, “Through our work in schools and in particular through the successful and established local Industry Links program we are systematically addressing this disconnect.

“There are growing opportunities within the agricultural and supporting industries within our region and last week’s announcement of significant government investment in a new state of the art plant at JefTomson, along with the creation of another 1,000 jobs, further supports the need to link our young people directly to these future opportunities,” Ms McKenzie said.