Galloping through fire

IT’S almost that time of year again when the Shepparton Showgrounds is filled with carnival rides, animals, and fun for the 143rd Annual Shepparton Show!

This year’s highlights will include the Rings of Fire Horse Show Spectacular, which is the only one of its kind in the world. It involves horse and rider jumping through six rings on fire with cannons pushing flames 20 feet into the air, whip-cracking and horsemanship displays. The horse stunt show will be performed on both nights of the Show from 8pm.

Don’t forget the action and excitement of Whitey’s Ferret Racing Team appearing on Saturday, October 12 from 1pm, with the feature race, The HitFM Cup, happening in the afternoon. The V/Line Fastest Ferret race is open to anyone who owns a ferret and is ready to race. The winner will receive a travel voucher from V/Line and trophy, plus bragging rights.

Earlybird family tickets now available online through Eventbrite. Anyone who purchases an online earlybird ticket by 5pm Friday, October 4 will go in the draw to win $200 cash to spend at the show. Winner will be notified Monday, October 7.

The Shepparton Show will be held at the Shepparton Showgrounds on Friday, October 11 and Saturday, October 12. For all schedules, entries and more information, visit www.sheppshow.com.au or contact 5821 4677.