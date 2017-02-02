Game helps to spread message of organ and tissue donation David Lee

LOCAL organ and tissue donation awareness charity organisation, Zadiee’s Rainbow Foundation received a cheque of $2,500, which was presented at the weekend by US-based smart phone game company, Munzee Inc.

As a global scavenger game, Munzee sees players from across the world travel around hunting for QR codes, which they need to scan. Local players came up with the idea to create areas in Shepparton that virtually represent a rainbow of QR codes, which the president of the game company then decided to donate $1 to Zaidee’s Rainbow Foundation for every code area created in the Zaidee’s Rainbow area by players.

Local Munzee player, Rob Steer said, “We made the decision we wanted to create a rainbow shoelace to support Zaidee’s Rainbow Foundation and so we contacted the president of Munzee Inc. and he reacted very positively.

“This is the first time something like this has been done on a local level.

“This is such a good thing for our community in so many ways.”

Zaidee’s Rainbow Foundation founder, Allan Turner said, “This really provides a fantastic opportunity through this game, to spread the Zaidee’s Rainbow Foundation campaign message to a worldwide audience.

“It is a pretty proud moment and has opened a new opportunity to spread the message of the importance of organ and tissue donation.”