Garner a star dancer

WITH celebrities hitting the dance floor for this year’s season of Network Ten’s hit show Dancing With The Stars last week, Shepparton local, Jeremy Garner took on the Viennese Waltz routine with his dance partner, comedian, Denise Scott.

While he has a long list of dancing career successes, Jeremy isn’t the only talented Garner around, as his sister Amanda Garner won Dancing With The Stars with Grant Denyer back in 2006.

Jeremy and Denise took to the floor once again on Monday this week, wowing the audience with a Jive routine.

Jeremy said, “It is all a bit of a fun. We’re getting there. We had our challenges during last week’s dance, but we pushed through it. Denise is such a good personality. She is so relatable and funny.

“We are hoping we don’t go home. All of the dancers have become a tight-knit family group so none of us wants to see any of the others go. But the reality is someone has to go.

“Denise has a lot to do with working on her movement and to find her strength, but I hope she appeals to Australia.

“Her doctor and family raised their eyebrows when they heard she was doing the show, but I think they are all pleasantly surprised at her performances.

“We’re hoping to get better every week.”

To vote to keep Jeremy and Denise dancing, visit tenplay.com.au or text Denise to 1995 1010. Voting lines close at 7:35pm AEST on Mondays and re-open at the end of that evening’s show.