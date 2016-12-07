Garry Jacobson races to victory in Sydney David Lee

Dunlop Series win

WITH engines revving, it was all smiles for local Prodrive Racing Australia (PRA) FG-X Falcon driver, Garry Jacobson after he raced his way to victory at the weekend, when he took out first place at the Dunlop Supercars Championship Series in Sydney.

The 24 year old racer from Shepparton was ecstatic to finally achieve the career goal in his third Dunlop Series season. During his first series in 2014, Jacobson took out 11th place, followed by a placing of sixth at the conclusion of his second season last year.

During this season, Jacobson scored four race wins, three overall round victories and six pole positions, providing the PRA team with back-to-back Dunlop Supercar Series titles.

Held at the Sydney Olympic Park street circuit, Jacobson’s showdown started strongly, setting the fastest lap of Friday’s opening practice session around the 3.4km street circuit. After making some set-up changes for the second practice session aimed towards achieving a strong race car, the focus was then directed to Saturday morning’s short 15 minute qualifying session. Jacobson set the third fastest lap of that session, giving him a second row start.

Saturday’s hectic 17 lap race saw Jacobson pursued by James Golding and Bryce Fullwood, swapping positions and even making slight contact during the mid-stages of the race. Jacobson finished the race in fifth place, securing enough points to ensure that as long as he finished the second and final race of the season, Jacobson would claim his maiden Dunlop Supercars Series title.

Sunday’s drama filled, 17 lap race saw Le Brocq and GRM’s, James Golding set off on strong starts, but a major accident on the opening lap involving Anton De Pasquale, Macauley Jones, Kurt Kostecki, Matt Chahda and Adam Marjoram caused a lengthy safety car caution period. Once the race was re-stared, Jacobson maintained a strong and consistent pace to race to hold off the advances from Jones, securing a top five finish.

Having secured the 2016 Dunlop Supercar Series title, there was no hiding of emotion from the popular Victorian race driver, who had overcome significant set-backs during his career to make it to this major point of his career. In a gesture to recognise the efforts of his talented race engineer Dave Patterson, the two climbed onto the roof of Jacobson’s PRA Falcon to celebrate this team victory.

Jacobson said, “It’s an absolutely amazing feeling to win the Dunlop Supercar Series Championship. I can’t thank all of my sponsors, family, friends and the team enough. I’m really proud that they’ve been with me for this journey and that we’ve been able to achieve this.

“I’ve learned so much this year being with this team. Being involved with PRA for the first time and racing against Jack Le Brocq toe-to-toe, always pushing me outside of my comfort zone was a wonderful opportunity to learn and I am really happy with the results.

“While I was racing conservatively to win the championship, gaining the final pole position of the season was very satisfying – a great way to cap off a hard fought and very fast paced season.”

At the conclusion of the seven Dunlop Supercar Series rounds for 2016, Jacobson earned 17,38 points, finishing 88 points clear of his PRA team mate, Jack Le Brocq (1,650) and 320 points ahead of third placed Todd Hazelwood.