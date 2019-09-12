Get a spring back in your step

If you’ve been looking for a way to keep fit and healthy but aren’t a fan of the gym, then Core Strength Health & Wellness is for you. Recently relocated to the Tower Arcade in the Maude Street Mall, Shepparton, they’re offering the same relaxed, welcoming and friendly environment and great services.

Manager and massage therapist, Tracey Visser said, “Our Power Assisted Pilates program is a unique revolutionary concept in total body conditioning and cardiovascular fitness.

“This program helps to strengthen core muscles and pelvic floor, is ideal for weight loss, improving vascular circulation, posture, balance, mobility and flexibility, lowering blood pressure, great for managing diabetes, arthritis, chronic back, neck and hip pain, lymphoedema, restless leg syndrome and many more health conditions.”

Tracey is able to offer an extended range of services and products to help with all types of health conditions. Therapeutic half and whole body massages are available, as well as AromaTouch Therapy using DoTerra Essential Oils, and a delicious range of organic Australian herbal teas from Herbal Teas Australia.

During spring, Core Strength Health & Wellness are offering over 50s a free massage when they sign up for a three-month membership. Core Strength Health & Wellness will also be participating in the Activities in the Park program, where you’ll be able to make stress putty using the DoTerra essential oils.

Feel free to drop into the Core Strength Health & Wellness studio during operating hours, visit the website at www.CoreStrengthHealthWellness.com.au or call 5858 5657.