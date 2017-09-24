Get body corporate advice from the experts Nicholise Garner

MBCM co-directors, Amelia Wright and Emma Glazebrook are thrilled to have won two awards at the recent MBCM Strata Specialists Franchise Awards – the Community Spirit award for their work with the MBCM Northern Country Women’s League this season and the award for Excellence in Sales and Marketing for 2017.

Amelia said, “We’re really proud of the work that we do and we really want to help people understand how body corporates work. For anyone who already owns or is thinking of buying a unit in a body corporate, we are launching our strata community advisory sessions on Tuesday October 3 at 6pm with a free, no obligation information night, open to anyone with any interest in body corporates or owners corporations, such as developers, owners, investors and agents.

“There will be a short presentation on the basics of Owners Corporations and then an open Q&A session for anyone to raise any queries they may have in relation to units, body corporates, rules and regulations, rights and responsibilities etc. Refreshments will be served.”

MBCM Strata Specialists have moved to a new purpose designed office at 98A Wyndham Street in Shepparton. Check out MBCM’s new offices at the free owner information session on Tuesday October 3: To register your interest, call Emma or Amelia on 03 5831 2913 or email us at [email protected]