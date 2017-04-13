Get crafty this Easter Nicholise Garner

STEERING the little one’s attention away from chocolate this Easter is a breeze with fun craft activities for the whole family. Find a huge range of Easter craft supplies for your Easter bonnet parade, try your hand at decorating eggs, or create cute critters to keep nimble fingers occupied over the long weekend.

For the sweet tooth, Spotlight has all your baking and decorating needs. Give cute carrot cupcakes or Oreo Easter bark a try. Fun disposable tableware brings a festive flair to your table without fuss and gorgeous bunny ornaments will find pride of place in your home no matter what the season.

Spotlight Shepparton store manager, Tania Durston says, “The long Easter weekend is the perfect time to connect with friends and family and make a special occasion. It’s also the best time to get those jobs done around the house – maybe it is time for a makeover!”

