Thursday, April 13, 2017
ADV---Spotlight

Get crafty this Easter

Nicholise Garner April 13, 2017
ENJOYING EASTER TRADITIONS WITH THE FAMILY… The team at Spotlight have everything you need to make Easter heaps of fun for the family. From left, Spotlight craft team leader, De Gribble, work experience, student Sarah Anderson, team member, Gemma Collins, store manager, Tania Durston and dress team leader, Jessica Phipps. Photo: Nicholise Garner.

STEERING the little one’s attention away from chocolate this Easter is a breeze with fun craft activities for the whole family. Find a huge range of Easter craft supplies for your Easter bonnet parade, try your hand at decorating eggs, or create cute critters to keep nimble fingers occupied over the long weekend.

For the sweet tooth, Spotlight has all your baking and decorating needs. Give cute carrot cupcakes or Oreo Easter bark a try. Fun disposable tableware brings a festive flair to your table without fuss and gorgeous bunny ornaments will find pride of place in your home no matter what the season.

Spotlight Shepparton store manager, Tania Durston says, “The long Easter weekend is the perfect time to connect with friends and family and make a special occasion. It’s also the best time to get those jobs done around the house – maybe it is time for a makeover!”

Visit Spotlight at 175 Benalla Road, Shepparton or phone 5821 7799 to get your Easter supplies and to look at the beautiful homewares available.

Spend a minimum of $10 and fill out an entry form for your chance to win a share of $25,000 or a $5,000 holiday voucher. Spotlight is a participating business in the 2017 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway.