Get out and have some fun with the kids Nicholise Garner

MAKE sure to include Fun City in your plans these school holidays and enjoy massive holiday fun for the whole family.

Fun City business owners, Darren and Angie Shaw said, “We’re really excited about these school holidays! There’s plenty to do and see and we have a special school holiday program with the introduction of the ‘Twilight zone’ and the ‘Da Vinchi code.’

“We also have our virtual reality pods that are always loads of fun with incredible graphics to amaze kids and adults alike.

“We have a number of different affordable options for individuals and families from 9am to 7pm on Mondays and Tuesdays, 9am to 9pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 9am to 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays and 9am to 7p on Sundays during the school holidays, including the ‘family day pass’ for two adults and two children for just $189, the ‘all day pass’ which includes two go kart rides for $49 for members or $39 for activities only ($55 for non-members), or there’s the ‘blast pass’ including two laser tag missions and any other activities excluding go karts for just $25 for individuals or $75 for families.

“We look forward to seeing everyone down here.”

Easter trading hours are 11am to 5pm on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Fun City is open 7 days and is located at Riverside Plaza, Melbourne Road, Kialla. For more information, call in, phone 5823 1224 or visit www.funcity.com.au

Spend a minimum of $10 and fill out an entry form for your chance to win a share of $25,000 or a $5,000 holiday voucher. Fun City is a participating business in the 2017 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway.