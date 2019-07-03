Get ready to wine and dine

NOW in its 16th year, the Dookie Wine Show is set to be another successful event this year with an expected 110 entries in the seven different categories.

Considering Dookie is a region known for its shiraz, the Dookie Wine Show is expected to see 30 to 35 entries just in that class, with the rest of the entries split fairly equally between red and white wines.

Dookie Wine Show chair and Phillips Cellars business owner, Paul Phillips, said “The Dookie Wine Show Dinner is always a real pleasure and tastings provide consumers with the chance to experience the quality of the local wine industry.”

Mr Phillips said, “Numbers for wine shows have been steadily increasing over the years, and it’s really great to see people getting out and supporting these events.”

The dinner will take place on Tuesday, 17 September 2019 at the McIntosh Centre, Shepparton Showgrounds. To join a night of celebration and delicious wine and food, head to http://www.gotafe.vic.edu.au/campus-life/restaurants/shepparton/ or call 1300 468 233 to book your seat.