Get set to take on The Calf or The Whole Heifer

PLENTY of mud and fun awaits the local community, with the Mad Cow Mud Run event set to kick off early next month.

Running on Saturday, March 2, this year’s Mad Cow Mud Run is a whole new course with more obstacles for both adults and kids.

This year the course is all on the land from Kidstown to Mooroopna with a 9km (The Whole Heifer) and 6km (The Calf) adults course and a 3km kids course.

Event organiser, Allan Turner said, “The adult’s course will have a record number of obstacles to jump, climb and crawl under and over.

“This is a major fundraiser for Zaidee’s Rainbow Foundation, so we hope to once again get a record number of entries for this year’s event.

“All funds raised will go towards our schools education program so we can drive more awareness and education around organ and tissue donation which will end in saving more lives, just the way Zaidee would have wished for.”

For fees, further information or to register, visit www.madcowmudrun.com.au