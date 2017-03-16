Get shopping to win a share in $30,000 David Lee

The 2017 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway now on

THERE has never been a better time to shop local, especially when you have a chance to win a share in $30,000 through the region’s own largest shopping promotion, the 2017 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway.

During last year’s promotion there were more than 150 local businesses that gave shoppers the chance to enter the promotion, and over six weeks, that’s exactly what locals did and we recorded a massive total of 80,000 entries received.

This year, there are even more chances to win. Not only are there over 160 local businesses participating in the promotion, but the reach has extended, with shoppers now able to enter at participating businesses in Mooroopna and Tatura.

With the largest shopping promotion in regional Victoria and possibly regional Australia now underway, the race is on to see which 20 lucky shoppers and one lucky employee will have the chance to walk away with their share of the 2017 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway, and the best part is, they will be doing it all while supporting local businesses.

Simply by spending a minimum of $10 in-store at any of the participating businesses over the coming six weeks, shoppers have the chance to enter the grand giveaway. Each week, three lucky shoppers will be announced as the winners of a GMCU debit card valued at $1,000, with each weekly entry going in the draw to win the major prize of a GMCU debit card valued at $5,000 and a holiday voucher valued at $5,000 at the end of the promotion. Four lucky shoppers will also be drawn at the end of the promotion and walk away as $1,000 GMCU debit card consolation prize winners and one lucky employee from a participating business will also walk away with a $1,000 GMCU debit card.

The Adviser managing director, Geoff Adams said, “Shopping locally is so important for any community and by doing so throughout the promotion there is a chance for shoppers to win a share in $30,000.

“The 2017 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway is now in its 14th year, and over the years we have seen such a positive response coming from local businesses and members of the community.

“Last year we had a huge 80,000 entries and we are looking at even more people getting in for their chance to win this year.

“This year we are also giving people who shop in businesses outside of Shepparton the chance to win, with our reach being extended to participating businesses in both Mooroopna and Tatura.

“Our participating businesses include everything from mainstream retailers, jewellers, supermarkets, specialty stores, bedding, whitegoods, food outlets, tyres, fashion, furniture, toys, shoes, phones, flooring, mowers, manchester, books, giftware, computers, automotive, hardware, camping, shooting, fishing and much more, so keep an eye out for the 2017 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway posters, entry forms and entry boxes.

“While employees and owners of participating businesses are not eligible to enter themselves at their own businesses, but can enter at other businesses, we once again have the ‘employee participation categories,’ where $500 each is awarded to the business with the largest number of entries during the six week period, we are again awarding $500 to three businesses under the employee categories of ‘1-4 employees’, ‘5-15 employees’ and ‘16 employees or more.’

“The Adviser is proud to be working alongside GMCU to be offering this important promotion to the community once again and to help locals support their local businesses.”

The competition is now officially underway with the grand $10,000 prize draw to be announced on May 3.