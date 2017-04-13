Get tech savvy for less Nicholise Garner

DESPITE Apple products taking the world by storm, it’s not all that easy to find Apple stockists or service centres, especially in rural locations.

Data Parts business owner, Adrian Jones said, “We’re delighted to be an Apple stockist, selling the full range of Apple products and even more importantly we are the only authorised Apple Service Centre for miles around. When customers need help with an Apple product, the product automatically loses its warranty if an unauthorized service takes place. As an authorized service centre, we’re able to service and sell new and used Apple products including the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watches and computers.”

Also available at Data Parts, Apple has just released their newest iPad which is referred to simply as ‘iPad,’ and the best news is that this new iPad is $100 less for the entry level model, costing just $469 for a faster 9.7” iPad.

Drop into Data Parts, at 3 Edwards Street, Shepparton to have your Apple products serviced or to get your hands on one of the latest Apple products in stock. For more information on Apple, go to www.apple.com/au or call Data Parts directly on 5821 7155.

Spend a minimum of $10 and fill out an entry form for your chance to win a share of $25,000 and a $5,000 holiday voucher. Data Parts is a participating business in the 2017 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway.