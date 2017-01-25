Get to know GV Health’s new CEO David Lee

GV HEALTH’S incoming CEO, Trevor Saunders will be taking up his new role on February 1 for the next five years, after having been with the hospital as finance director since July last year.

The Adviser sat down with Trevor and discussed his personal life, his past and the future redevelopment of the hospital.

Trevor said, “I am originally from the Northern Territory. My father worked in the cattle industry and moved to the Northern Territory in early ‘60s. My childhood involved living on cattle stations and in Aboriginal communities. I went to boarding school and my mother was a nurse, which made my parents the perfect team in a remote environment.

“I have a finance background, and have worked in both education and health for 10 years each at a senior level. I was the chief finance officer for Gold Coast Health, worked in Adelaide in Medical Imaging as director of operations of imaging and then I came to Shepparton to complete a finance role at GV Health in July 2016. When the opportunity opened up for me to apply for the role as CEO I thought it would be a good move.

“Personally, I have an interest in photography and would love to get into studying that. I am a pretty keen sports person. I do a bit of walking, running and gym work and am very keen about Rugby Union. I actually played it until I turned 35. I support the Queensland Reds and am a member of their club.

“I also played AFL and Rugby League as a child. I’ve also played A Grade squash when I was younger.

“I’m told that you need to play golf in this job.

“I like living in the country and have settled in pretty well. After moving here I have been involved in different aspects of the community including Shepparton Rotary.

“I have a very broad background in health. I was at Queensland hospital when they built the new Gold Coast University Hospital and was also involved with the redevelopment of Robina Hospital near the Gold Coast. Having been involved with these projects I believe will help me with this role.

“The government’s investment of $170M for the hospital’s redevelopment provides a really wonderful opportunity for the community to be provided with a first class health service.

“I am looking forward to continuing the good work that has already been done.”