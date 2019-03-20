Get to know your local media

THE Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry is helping to connect you with the world of local media and is holding a special breakfast event with a professional in the industry who will give valuable insight into the benefits media offers.

The event will give businesses insight on how to advertise effectively and reach new customers through the best platforms through a special Know Your Local Media Breakfast. The breakfast will see guests hear from speaker, The Adviser managing director, Geoff Adams.

Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry acting president, John Anderson said, “The chamber is always looking at ways to help our local businesses and events like this are perfect for that.

“The media plays an important role in promoting local business and it will beneficial for everybody to hear from somebody in the industry that has over 34 years of experience.”

The breakfast will be held on Wednesday, March 27 between 7am and 8:30am and includes a cooked breakfast at Quality Hotel Parklake, 481 Wyndham Street, Shepparton.

Admission is free. Book before Monday, March 25 via Trybooking: http://bit.ly/SCCIAdviser. Bookings can also be made at the ‘Know Your Local Media Breakfast: The Adviser’ Facebook event or at www.sheppartonchamber.com.au. For further enquiries, please call 0407 503 886.