Get your DIY done for summer David Lee

LOCAL residents are invited to head to Bunnings Warehouse Shepparton on weekends throughout December to receive expert advice and develop their DIY skills through a range of DIY workshops.

Every Saturday and Sunday throughout December, local team members from Bunnings Warehouse Shepparton will host free DIY Workshops for adults and kids on a range of indoor and outdoor projects and share their expert advice with local residents.

Adult DIY workshops are held at 11am, 12:30pm and 2pm and kids DIY workshop times vary, so please contact Bunnings Warehouse Shepparton for details on 5820 2200 or visit 225 Benalla Road.

December DIY workshops