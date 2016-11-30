Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Get your DIY done for summer

David Lee November 30, 2016

LOCAL residents are invited to head to Bunnings Warehouse Shepparton on weekends throughout December to receive expert advice and develop their DIY skills through a range of DIY workshops.

Every Saturday and Sunday throughout December, local team members from Bunnings Warehouse Shepparton will host free DIY Workshops for adults and kids on a range of indoor and outdoor projects and share their expert advice with local residents.

Adult DIY workshops are held at 11am, 12:30pm and 2pm and kids DIY workshop times vary, so please contact Bunnings Warehouse Shepparton for details on 5820 2200 or visit 225 Benalla Road.

 

December DIY workshops

 

Date Adult Workshops
Saturday 3 and Sunday 4

 

 DIY Projects Workshops

Get helpful tips that you can use for your next DIY project

 
Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 Christmas Product Demonstrations

Learn about a wide range of products with live product demonstrations from expert team members

 
Saturday 17, Sunday 18 and Saturday 24

 

 **Check with your local Bunnings for workshop

details and timings**
Sunday 25 NO WORKSHOPS – STORE CLOSED
Saturday 31 Outdoor Build Project DIY Workshops

Get outdoors and create your next DIY project with helpful expert tips 

 
Date Kids Workshops
Saturday 3, Sunday 4,

Saturday 10 and Sunday 11

 

 Santa’s Little Helper Workshops

Get creative ahead of the holiday period
Saturday 17, Sunday 18 and Saturday 24

 

 **Check with your local Bunnings for workshop

details and timings**
Sunday 25 NO WORKSHOPS – STORE CLOSED
Saturday 31 Game Makers Workshops

Create handmade games that you can enjoy with family and friends

 