Get your DIY done for summer

LOCAL residents are invited to head to Bunnings Warehouse Shepparton on weekends throughout December to receive expert advice and develop their DIY skills through a range of DIY workshops.
Every Saturday and Sunday throughout December, local team members from Bunnings Warehouse Shepparton will host free DIY Workshops for adults and kids on a range of indoor and outdoor projects and share their expert advice with local residents.
Adult DIY workshops are held at 11am, 12:30pm and 2pm and kids DIY workshop times vary, so please contact Bunnings Warehouse Shepparton for details on 5820 2200 or visit 225 Benalla Road.
December DIY workshops
|Date
|Adult Workshops
|Saturday 3 and Sunday 4
|DIY Projects Workshops
Get helpful tips that you can use for your next DIY project
|Saturday 10 and Sunday 11
|Christmas Product Demonstrations
Learn about a wide range of products with live product demonstrations from expert team members
|Saturday 17, Sunday 18 and Saturday 24
|**Check with your local Bunnings for workshop
details and timings**
|Sunday 25
|NO WORKSHOPS – STORE CLOSED
|Saturday 31
|Outdoor Build Project DIY Workshops
Get outdoors and create your next DIY project with helpful expert tips
|Date
|Kids Workshops
|Saturday 3, Sunday 4,
Saturday 10 and Sunday 11
|Santa’s Little Helper Workshops
Get creative ahead of the holiday period
|Saturday 17, Sunday 18 and Saturday 24
|**Check with your local Bunnings for workshop
details and timings**
|Sunday 25
|NO WORKSHOPS – STORE CLOSED
|Saturday 31
|Game Makers Workshops
Create handmade games that you can enjoy with family and friends