Get your nominations in now David Lee

WITH just seven weeks remaining to get nominations in as part of the 2017 White King-Pental 95.3 Triple M Business Awards, the community is being encouraged to nominate a deserving person or business.

This week, Little White Light Studio has received a nomination under the Customer Service of the Year – Professional Services category, North Vic Garage Doors received a nomination under the Business Award – Trade Services category, Fun City received a nomination under the Visitor Experience of the Year category, Aussie Hotel received a nomination under the Best Marketing/Advertising Campaign category and VAB Hairdressing 2nd year apprentice hairdresser, Alice Connell received a nomination under the Apprentice/Trainee of the Year category.

The community has seven weeks remaining to nominate the region’s businesses under nine categories, which include GV Healthy Workplace, Young Professional Under 30 Years, Visitor Experience of the Year, Customer Service, which incorporates Professional Services, Trade Services and Retail Services, Best New Business Under Two Years, Best Marketing/Advertising Campaign, Entrepreneur of the Year, Apprenticeship/Trainee of the Year and the Business Award, which incorporates Professional Service, Trade Service of the Year and Retailer of the Year.

All businesses within the Greater Shepparton City Council boundary are eligible to be nominated for an award with each award category’s individual set of criteria available on the Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry website.

Nominations can be made in-store at participating businesses, online at www.sheppartonchamber.com.au/awards or via post by sending a completed nomination form to Business Awards, PO Box 364, Shepparton 3630.