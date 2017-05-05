Get your pet’s paws ready David Lee

MORE than 25,000 dog lovers are expected to take their four-legged friends to one of the 18 Million Paws Walk events being held across Victoria on Sunday, May 21.

With Shepparton’s Victoria Park Lake chosen again as the host location for the local Million Paws Walk, locals are being encouraged to register for the event which will see registrations on the day open at 8:30am, with the walk running from 10am to 12 noon.

After 22 years, Million Paws Walk remains RSPCA’s biggest annual fundraising event and, as well as having a fun day out, participants will be taking steps to help in the fight to end cruelty to all animals.

Anyone who registers can also extend their support by setting up their own fundraising page.

Funds raised through registrations, merchandise sales and online fundraising will go towards RSPCA programs, adoptions, veterinary services, campaigns and rehabilitating animals seized by our Inspectorate.

RSPCA Victoria CEO, Dr Liz Walker said every dollar raised will make a big difference.

“Money raised through entry fees, the sale of merchandise and online fundraising will help fund RSPCA’s animal welfare work in the community, and care for the 23,000-plus animals that come into our Animal Care Centres each year,” Dr Walker said.

To register, visit millionpawswalk.com.au/VIC