Get your tickets for business award’s big night David Lee

THE 2017 White King-Pental 95.3 Triple M Business Awards is almost at its end for the year, so make sure you get your tickets for the Gala Dinner and Awards evening, where winners for each category will be named.

This week, six new nominees have been named, with Murchison Pharmacy receiving a nomination under the Customer Service of the Year – Professional Services category, Cartridge World Shepparton receiving a nomination under the Customer Service of the Year – Retail Services category, Gagliardi Scott Real Estate director, Rocky Gagliardi received a nomination under the Entrepreneur of the Year category, Royal Kitchens & Cabinets Pty Ltd apprentice cabinet maker, Maris Linuzs received a nomination under the Apprentice/Trainee of the Year category, Market Meats apprentice butcher, Kael Wass received a nomination under the Apprentice/Trainee of the Year category and ANZ Bank Shepparton home and investment lending manager, Jessica Clarke received a nomination under the Young Professional of the Year category.

All businesses within the Greater Shepparton City Council boundary are eligible to be nominated for an award with each award category’s individual set of criteria available on the Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry website.

Nominations can be made in-store at participating businesses, online at www.sheppartonchamber.com.au/awards or via post by sending a completed nomination form to Business Awards, PO Box 364, Shepparton 3630.

All nominees will have the opportunity to attend the 22nd annual Gala Dinner and Awards Evening on Friday, October 6 at the Eastbank Centre, where winners of each category will be named. Tickets can be purchased at the Riverlinks Box Office, 90 Welsford Street, Shepparton or by phoning 5832 9511. Ticket sales close at 5pm on Monday, October 2.