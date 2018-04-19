Get yourself snow ready Nicholise Garner

WHILE there are some who feel sad at the loss of the warm weather, there are a load of snow bunnies hanging out for the snow season to begin.

With winter coming in, the team at Wayne Ritchie’s are ready and waiting for the snow to fall.

Wayne Ritchie’s store manager, Matt Pell said, “Our team here are keen snowboarders/skiers and have plenty of information to share with customers who are heading to the snow this year. Whether you’re a seasoned skier or you’re taking the family for a play in the snow, we’ve got everything you need available for hire and we can also lead you in the right direction and help you to find the best snow for you.”

Wayne Ritchie’s is offering customers a free ski or snowboard service and wax worth $80. All you have to do is go to Wayne Ritchie’s Shepparton Facebook page and click on the ‘find tickets’ link on their ‘Free Stone Grind’ post to register.

Talk to the team at Wayne Ritchie’s 79 High Street, Shepparton or call them on 5821 8211. They have all of the up to date information and plenty of expertise to help you out.

Spend a minimum of $10 and fill out an entry form for your chance to win a share of $25,000 or a $5,000 holiday voucher. Wayne Ritchie’s is a participating business in the 2018 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway.