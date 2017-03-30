Get yourself to the Emerald Bank markets Nicholise Garner

I TOOK six children between the ages of four and 11 out to visit the Emerald Bank markets earlier this month. To most people that sounds like a recipe for disaster but let me just say, it was such a lovely morning out.

The Emerald Bank complex hosts two popular markets concurrently from 9am to 1pm on the first Sunday of each month, and the combination of both markets makes for a value filled, vibrant and fun day out. The Village Market Shepparton is run by Emerald Bank Leisure Land and Shepparton Farmer’s Market is run by the Shepparton Motor Museum.

I was able to stock up on fruit and vegetables, enjoy a sausage in bread with the kids and we all had fun exploring the markets. The children were so impressed by the specially designed children’s managed stalls that they spent a lot of time being little entrepreneurs dreaming up ideas about what they’d sell if they started a stall of their own. Between the two markets we were able to make it a shopping expedition for fresh foods at low cost as well as explore the huge variety of market arts, gifts and jewellery and that’s not even taking into account what comes with the Emerald Bank site!

Each and every month this market grows and develops. I got to speak with Emerald Bank Complex owner, Jim Andreadis who told me, “Every month we learn something new in the process of the market’s development. We’re listening to the people and responding to seasonal demand and supply as we work to be sure that there is a good variety of fresh produce and lots of new and interesting stalls each month to keep people coming back.”

Visit Emerald Bank this Sunday, April 2 from 9am to 1pm and experience the Village Shepparton Market and the Shepparton Farmer’s Market for yourself.

Spend a minimum of $10 and fill out an entry form for your chance to win a share of $25,000 or a $5,000 holiday voucher. Emerald Bank Complex is a participating business in the 2017 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway.