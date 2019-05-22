Getting to know the Tatura Football Club coach, Jamason Daniels

Tatura
When you became coach:
2015
Teams you have played for during your career:
Murray Bushrangers (TAC CUP), Williamstown (VFL), Coburg (VFL), Peel Thunder (WAFL), Shepparton Swans (GVL) and Gold Coast Suns (NEAFL)
Date and place of birth:
10/08/1990 in Nowra, NSW
Nickname:
Jamo
First senior game:
2006
Football (player and coach) honours:
Bushrangers Premiership in 2008, drafted for the Western Bulldogs in 2008 and taking the GVL Premiership in 2014
Siblings:
Two sisters, Molly and Gabby
Occupation:
Program manager at Shepparton Access
Schools attended:
Wanganui Park Secondary College
Car:
Audi
Favourite hobbies:
Golf, gym, movies and sport
Favourite food:
Asian
Favourite drink:
Mother/Jim Beam
Favourite sport:
AFL
Favourite TV show:
Suits
Favourite movie:
Moneyball
Biggest influence on career:
Mum (Wendy)
Football games played:
80 GVL and 75+ State League (VFL, WAFL, NEAFL)
Football games coached:
55 GVL