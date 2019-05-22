Getting to know the Tatura Football Club coach, Jamason Daniels

Club you coach for:

Tatura

When you became coach:

2015

Teams you have played for during your career:

Murray Bushrangers (TAC CUP), Williamstown (VFL), Coburg (VFL), Peel Thunder (WAFL), Shepparton Swans (GVL) and Gold Coast Suns (NEAFL)

Date and place of birth:

10/08/1990 in Nowra, NSW

Nickname:

Jamo

First senior game:

2006

Football (player and coach) honours:

Bushrangers Premiership in 2008, drafted for the Western Bulldogs in 2008 and taking the GVL Premiership in 2014

Siblings:

Two sisters, Molly and Gabby

Occupation:

Program manager at Shepparton Access

Schools attended:

Wanganui Park Secondary College

Car:

Audi

Favourite hobbies:

Golf, gym, movies and sport

Favourite food:

Asian

Favourite drink:

Mother/Jim Beam

Favourite sport:

AFL

Favourite TV show:

Suits

Favourite movie:

Moneyball

Biggest influence on career:

Mum (Wendy)

Football games played:

80 GVL and 75+ State League (VFL, WAFL, NEAFL)

Football games coached:

55 GVL