Giant piggy bank rolls into town to raise money for sick kids

A GIANT piggy bank, stretching to three metres in height and weighing in at 700 kilograms, made its way through the streets of Shepparton last Friday and Saturday.

The annual Very Special Kids Piggy Bank Appeal is a community event partnered with regional Commonwealth Bank branches visiting local towns to raise funds for children with life-threatening conditions.

Very Special Kids volunteer, Bruce Campbell, was overwhelmed with the support shown by regional towns compared to people in the city.

“It’s so great to see communities coming together for such a great cause.”

Very Special Kids supports more than 900 families across Victoria, with around 50 in the Hume region. The organisation provides 24-hour nursing care at Victoria’s only children’s hospice, as well as professional support services for their families.