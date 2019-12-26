Gift Bonanza Giveaway winners

Christmas time is all about giving, and in the spirit of the festive season, The Adviser partnered with local businesses and Prize Pig to offer readers a chance to win some fantastic prizes for Christmas.
The competition is now closed, and we’d like to congratulate the following people on winning:
- Graham Orr won the $50 Total Tools Voucher from Total Tools Shepparton
- Kimberley Fitzpatrick won Reusable containers by Retub
- Eloise Mullins won a pillow carrier from SleepKeeper
- Sanela Joksimovic and Tom Sorrenti won children’s book, Calm of the Storm by David James
- Michelle Lawson won beeswax wraps from Beeutiful
- Heather Estrada won Christmas desserts from Tatura Hot Bread
- Sophie Milner won natural skincare from Outback Botanics
- Anna Palma won men’s skincare from Outback Botanics
- Kathryn O’Brien won a WoodWick candle from Focus Cards and Gifts
- Debbie Worm won The Walls Have Spoken by Alan McLean from the Rushworth Variety Store
- Karen Boschetti won Overexposed Shiraz from Bottle-O Warehouse Shepparton
Thanks to everyone for entering, and we hope you all have a lovely and safe New Year.