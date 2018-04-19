Give mum something special this Mother’s Day Nicholise Garner

THERE is no greater love than a mother’s love, unconditional and caring, instantaneous and forgiving, mothers often sacrifice their own needs and happiness for the happiness of their children.

With Mother’s Day fast approaching, it’s time to think about giving back to the one woman in your life that has always been there. Treat mum to something special this Mother’s Day with a beautiful piece of handcrafted jewellery made by Jacek and Bozena at JB Jewellers.

JB Jewellers specialises in personalised jewellery and has plenty of gift ideas for mum, such as ‘circle of life’ pendants in gold or silver, ‘tree of life’ pendants, lockets, the unique photo-engraved pendants and mother child necklets with custom engraved baby’s foot.

Visit Jacek and Bozena at JB Jewellers for friendly, professional advice and see their large range of specials available for mum this Mother’s Day.

JB Jewellers are located at 265 Maude Street, Shepparton (opposite the Shepparton Fire Station), phone 5831 1611.

Spend a minimum of $10 and fill out an entry form for your chance to win a share of $25,000 or a $5,000 holiday voucher. JB Jewellers is a participating business in the 2018 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway.