Give the gift of life this Christmas

More than 100 Shepparton blood donors are needed between 23 December and 3 January for Australia’s biggest ‘Secret Santa’ exchange this Christmas.

To celebrate this Secret Santa exchange, blood donors at Australian Red Cross Lifeblood will not only receive a card to give someone special letting them know they gave blood on their behalf, they will also be giving someone somewhere the most precious gift they’ve ever received: Life.

Lifeblood spokesperson, Shae Burns urges locals to give blood, saying it is the most important Secret Santa they’ll ever do.

“More than 100 donors are needed to prevent a possible shortage of blood stocks vital to the treatment of cancer patients. In particular, blood and plasma donors are needed in Shepparton on Christmas Eve, Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve between 7:30am and 3pm.

“With many people taking time off this holiday season we need those who can to step up and be a life-changing ‘Secret Santa’ to Australian patients in need, ensuring no one misses out on receiving this incredible gift.”

A new donor is needed every five minutes to meet Australia’s growing blood needs. Now is the time to give blood like life depends on it.

To book your donation or find out more about Australia’s Biggest Secret Santa, call 13 14 95 or visit lifeblood.com.au