Give yourself a boost in the right direction Nicholise Garner

WE are a nation that is gaining weight despite the arrival of more and more gyms, different diets and health concerns than ever before. Boost Juice is on a mission to make being healthier easier.

Boost Juice business owner, Pravin Solanki said, “Smoothies are a healthy alternative providing antioxidants, fibre, vitamins and minerals and are great when you’re on the go. The healthy fast food! If we can help people eat more fruit and veg by making them taste great, that’s fantastic.

“Product development is a very exciting part of Boost Juice. Putting together different types of fruits, vegetables, yoghurt, sorbet and many other things to make it taste not just delicious but healthy can be a challenge.

“We are always on the ‘health train’ and looking for new and exciting flavours to create new drinks for our customers. We love to play around with our in- house blenders and all sorts of fruit, and although not all the combinations work we definitely have fun until we get an amazing smoothie that’s nutritious and delicious!”

