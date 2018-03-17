Giveaway promotion celebrates 16 years David Lee

Get ready for your chance to win a share in $30,000

OVER the last 16 years, The Adviser, in partnership with the GMCU, has been rewarding the community for shopping locally through a special giveaway promotion, and this year the 2018 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway is set to be bigger than ever.

During last year’s promotion, a record 91,128 entries were submitted at over 160 local participating businesses, with locals once again being given the chance to enter this year’s promotion at over 160 local businesses. Included are mainstream retailers, jewellers, supermarkets, specialty stores, bedding, whitegoods, food outlets, tyres, fashion, furniture, toys, shoes, phones, flooring, mowers, manchester, books, giftware, computers, automotive, hardware, camping, shooting, fishing and much more right across the Greater Shepparton.

Since the giveaway promotion began in 2003, The Adviser and GMCU has had 205 winners and over 800,000 paid entries placed at hundreds of local businesses.

With the largest shopping local promotion in regional Victoria and possibly regional Australia now underway, the race is on to see which 20 lucky shoppers and one lucky employee will have the chance to walk away with their share of the 2018 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway, and the best part is, they will be doing it all while supporting local businesses.

Simply by spending a minimum of $10 in-store at any of the participating businesses over the coming six weeks, shoppers have the chance to enter the grand giveaway. Each week, three lucky shoppers will be announced as the winners of a GMCU debit card valued at $1,000, with each weekly entry going in the draw to win the major prize of a GMCU debit card valued at $5,000 and a holiday voucher valued at $5,000 at the end of the promotion. Four lucky shoppers will also be drawn at the end of the promotion and walk away as $1,000 GMCU debit card consolation prize winners and one lucky employee from a participating business will also walk away with a $1,000 GMCU debit card.

GMCU general manager, René Deen said, “The GMCU is proud to have been able to boost local business over the past 16 years and encourage locals to shop at the many fantastic businesses we have in Greater Shepparton.

“Our dedication to the local community has always been strong and we look forward to continuing the support we provide to local businesses and local residents.”

The Adviser managing director, Geoff Adams said, “The GMCU is such a wonderful supporter of local businesses and organisations and we are proud to once again be working alongside them to offer this important promotion to the community and to help locals support their local businesses.

“Last year we had a record of 91,128 entries and we are looking at even more people getting in for their chance to win this year.

“While employees and owners of participating businesses are not eligible to enter themselves at their own businesses, but can enter at other businesses, we once again have the ‘employee participation categories,’ where $500 each is awarded to the business with the largest number of entries during the six week period, we are again awarding $500 to three businesses under the employee categories of 1-4 employees, 5-15 employees and 16 employees or more.”