Giving back to watch the community grow

SOCIAL enterprise, Billabong Garden Complex not only provides beautiful plants and helpful advice for home garden projects, it also supplies trade and wholesale customers and specialises in contract growing for large commercial or residential planting projects.

Native and exotic plants are grown to local conditions on-site within the expansive propagation nursery, ideal for local gardens. The experienced Billabong team can assist with plant selection and grow for parks and wetland redevelopment, streetscapes and landscape masterplans. This not only ensures a supply of quality plants suited to local conditions, it also provides an outlet for socially responsible procurement, meeting business and government corporate social responsibility policies.

Billabong Gardens Complex nursery manager, Tracy Lamont said, “Quality is paramount, all plants go through an establishment and hardening off process ready to plant into your garden.”

Billabong Garden Complex is a social enterprise therefore your purchase makes a difference in your local community. Partnerships and community connections through the growing of plants provides meaningful employment opportunities for local people with a disability whilst at the same time providing quality plants.

Tracy said, “Contract growing ensures our customers have access to quality stock for their projects and enables supported employees to learn new skills as they are involved in all stages of the growing process.”

Billabong Gardens Complex is open 7 days per week at 295 Numurkah Road, Shepparton. For more information phone 5821 8632, visit the website www.billabonggardencomplex.com.au or follow them on Facebook. Garden Kitchen Café is open Wednesday to Sunday.