Giving Indigenous and recreational fishers more say David Lee

LEGISLATION improving the capacity for recreational and Indigenous fishers to have greater input on the management of commonwealth fisheries passed parliament recently.

Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources, Senator Anne Ruston said the government is dedicated to the long-term sustainable use and development of Australia’s fisheries resources for all users whether they are commercial, recreational and Indigenous.

“The Turnbull Government has strengthened Indigenous and recreational fishers’ interests in the management of Commonwealth fisheries,” Minister Ruston said.

“Changes to the Fisheries Management Act 1991 and the Fisheries Administration Act 1991 are taking into account the changing realities of use and access of commonwealth fisheries, including greater access by recreational fishers.

“These changes will allow the Australian Fisheries Management Authority (AFMA) to tap into the expertise of indigenous and recreational fishing groups.

“It will improve the transparency of arrangements for AFMA, taking into account the interests of indigenous and recreational fishers in its decision-making processes.”