Giving rural towns easier access to government services

Over the next two weeks, rural towns in northern Victoria will see a Mobile Service Centre hitting their streets to give residents easier access to Centrelink, Medicare and Child Support services.

Starting in Tongala on the October 22, the Mobile Service Centre will visit Nathalia, Strathmerton, Numurkah, Katamatite, Dookie, Kyabram, Stanhope and Rushworth over the 10 days.

Staff on board can help with Centrelink claims, Medicare registrations, accessing online services and can provide information about payments and services you may be entitled to.

To find out the schedule or for more information, visit www.humanservices.gov.au/mobileoffice