Giving you the bathroom of your dreams

Renovating your home can be a daunting, exciting and stressful time. You have to think of style, flooring, paint or tiles, and then fittings and all the accessories needed depending on the room. When it comes to bathroom renovations however, Highgrove Bathrooms in Shepparton is your one stop shop to making your dream bathroom a reality.

Highgrove Bathrooms offer an extensive range of bathroom fixtures so that you can tailor the look down to the finest detail. Choose from traditional claw foot bathtubs or go in another direction with their range of ultra-modern designer tapware or vanities to suit any space. Whatever the look you’re going for, you’ll find a designer range of fittings and plenty of finishes to suit any look. Highgrove Bathrooms also specialise in kitchen and laundry products, allowing you to produce a cohesive look throughout your home.

With over eight years in the industry, Highgrove Bathroom Shepparton’s new owner, Rob Anderson is highly qualified to help you make your bathroom renovation easy.

“As a genuine, Australian owned company you can expect not only a wide range of premium bathroom fittings and accessories but great prices to match.

“I want to be able to work with local builders and plumbers closely to give our customers the best service and finished products as that’s what’s most important.”

Head into Highgrove Bathrooms Shepparton at 7955 Goulburn Valley Highway, Kialla, visit their website at www.highgrovebathrooms.com.au or call 5823 2901.