Glorious day to take flight

LOCALS would have noticed the whirr and whizz of radio-operated planes overhead at Karramomus on the weekend.

More than 80 radio-controlled planes and their flyers flocked to the region on Saturday and Sunday to take part in the 38th annual Valley Radio Flyers Mammoth Scale Fly-In.

The event featured a range of radio-controlled planes taking to the air, including replicas of planes from both World Wars, as well as civil planes, jets and turbines.

The weather was absolutely glorious on the way, with clear blue skies perfect for a great day of aero modelling and camaraderie.

The Mammoth Scale Fly-In is Australia’s premiere giant scale aircraft show and is proudly hosted by the Valley Radio Flyers every year.

