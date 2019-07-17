GMCU celebrates International Day of Cooperatives

GMCU has welcomed the theme for 2019’s United Nations International Day of Cooperatives, ‘COOPS 4 Decent Work’.

The theme for 2019 recognises how cooperatives create a decent working environment for their employees and contribute to better working standards for the communities they serve.

GMCU is one of Australia’s 72 customer-owned banking institutions that use 100 percent of profits to benefit customers through better products, access and service.

Reflecting on the International Day of Cooperatives, GMCU CEO Melissa Ralph commented, “GMCU is proud to be a part of a movement that supports local employment outcomes in regional communities.

“Part of being a customer-owned banking institution is being part of our community. One of the strengths of the customer-owned model is that we employ local people and give back to local communities.

“GMCU is proud of the role that we play as a local employer. GMCU employs 62 people serving more than 20,000 customers and members via ten branches across our region.”

According to the United Nations, the International Day of Cooperatives is an annual celebration of the cooperative movement that has taken place on the first Saturday of July since 1923.

For more information about Australia’s customer-owned banking institutions visit www.customerownedbanking.asn.au

To learn more about the local banking difference, drop in and meet the local team at any of GMCU’s branches in Shepparton, Mooroopna, Echuca, Kyabram, Numurkah, Benalla, Violet Town, Kilmore and Seymour, or give them a call on 5821 9033.