GMCU offers customers support with convenient banking options

It has become more important than ever that we, as a community, work together in the current environment.

GMCU CEO, Melissa Ralph has confirmed that their ten branches remain open for business, with staff available to assist in branch or over the phone.

“We are taking additional steps to ensure that our branches are regularly sanitised, and have suspended or limited all non-essential business travel by our employees. We will continue to monitor advices by the World Health Organisation and Australian Department of Health, and take appropriate actions to protect the health and safety of our employees and our communities.” Ms Ralph said.

“GMCU understands that, in the current environment, customers may prefer alternative methods of conducting their banking. Convenient access continues to be available via GMCU’s Internet banking, mobile app, Visa card, ATM, contactless digital wallet and telephone banking services.

“We are also here to assist if our customers find that their employment or businesses are affected. There is a range of options available for us to work together through these unprecedented times. We encourage any of our members who are experiencing financial difficulty as a result of COVID-19 to contact us to discuss the options available for GMCU to assist,” said Ms Ralph.

For information or support with your banking needs, contact GMCU on

5821 9033, visit www.gmcu.com.au or visit a branch.