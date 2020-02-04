GMCU pledges $100 per loan to the bushfire appeal

As the fires that ravaged Victoria over the last month are finally looking to be under control, the next stage is just as difficult as residents return to their towns to begin rebuilding their community and possibly even their homes. To help those during this time, GMCU has pledged that for every loan application approved during February 2020, they will donate $100 to the Victorian Bushfire Appeal, which will distribute charitable grants to support affected communities.

“Regional townships in Victoria are really in need of our help as they begin to rebuild their communities and livelihoods. This is a time when we all have to work together and help each other out,” said GMCU CEO, Melissa Ralph.

“We also want to make sure that GMCU members know we are here to help if they have been affected by the fires and we encourage those members to talk to us if they are concerned about their financial situation,” said Ms Ralph.

To learn about the personal loans, car loans or home loans GMCU have on offer, simply visit the friendly team at one of the 10 GMCU branches or visit www.gmcu.com.au for more information.