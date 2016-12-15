Gold and silver no battle for local taekwondo students David Lee

THREE students at Koryo Taekwondo have come home victorious after competing in the Oceania Taekwondo Championships in Fiji recently.

Running over two big days, the championships saw contenders from across the world come together to battle it out for top spots in their class, with Koryo Taekwondo students, Alyssa Quigg receiving two gold in the yellow belt division before being put up to the red belt division where she took out silver, Josie Logan won gold for technical ability and Olympia Lada received a gold for her fighting ability and silver in technical.

Coach, Sammy Rachele said, “The kids did a fantastic job and this is a great result for their first international competition.”