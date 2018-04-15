GOTAFE apprentices off to nationals David Lee

TWELVE GOTAFE apprentices are heading to Sydney this June to represent Victoria in the Tradie Olympics.

From July to October the Regional WorldSkills Competitions were held at GOTAFE’s Shepparton and Wangaratta Campuses across a variety of fields including Building, Automotive, Plumbing, Retail Baking Bread, Retail Baking Pastry, Hairdressing and Beauty Therapy.

Eleven gold medallists from GOTAFE successfully completed the selection process for the National Championships and will join the 86 strong team representing Victoria on the national stage.

Held in Darling Harbour, Sydney, the WorldSkills National Championships will see 500 competitors aged 16-24 years representing 60 skills. With over 20,000 spectators, 300 judges, 120 volunteers and $10 million worth of materials and equipment, Competitors will spend up to 20 hours battling it out with the nation’s best tradies.