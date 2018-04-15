Sunday, April 15, 2018

GOTAFE apprentices off to nationals

David Lee April 13, 2018

TWELVE GOTAFE apprentices are heading to Sydney this June to represent Victoria in the Tradie Olympics.

From July to October the Regional WorldSkills Competitions were held at GOTAFE’s Shepparton and Wangaratta Campuses across a variety of fields including Building, Automotive, Plumbing, Retail Baking Bread, Retail Baking Pastry, Hairdressing and Beauty Therapy.

Eleven gold medallists from GOTAFE successfully completed the selection process for the National Championships and will join the 86 strong team representing Victoria on the national stage.

Held in Darling Harbour, Sydney, the WorldSkills National Championships will see 500 competitors aged 16-24 years representing 60 skills. With over 20,000 spectators, 300 judges, 120 volunteers and $10 million worth of materials and equipment, Competitors will spend up to 20 hours battling it out with the nation’s best tradies.

 

 

Name Field Home Town Employer
Perrin Larke Automotive Mechanics Byawatha Delatite Ford, Benalla
Riley Waldron Beauty Therapy Numurkah N/A
Ella James Beauty Therapy Wahgunyah The Silken Dragonfly, Rutherglen
Patrick Bourke Carpentry Moama Bourke Builders, Echuca
Shaun Davis Electrical Installation Mooroopna Watters Electrical, Shepparton
Hannah Wilson Hairdressing Shepparton Bright Eyes Hairdressing, Shepparton
Mark Williams Heavy Vehicle Mechanics Yalca Mick Hogan Excavations, Numurkah
Ethan Cootes Retail Baking – Bread Koyuga Beechworth Bakery, Echuca
Kyla Wagner Retail Baking – Pastry Cobram Beechworth Bakery, Echuca
Kyle Little Vehicle Painting Benalla Chris Lowen Smash Repairs, Benalla
Josephine Laulu Seiuli VETiS Hairdressing Mooroopna Notre Dame College Student, Shepparton
Brendan Witnish Construction Steelwork Alexandra Alexandra Stainless

 

 