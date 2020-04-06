GOTAFE helping out at Foodshare

In a spirit of community cooperation, Shepparton GOTAFE’s Baking and Café teams have been extremely busy preparing 370 loaves of bread and 100 litres of soup for Shepparton Foodshare. The donated bread and soup will be distributed across the Greater Shepparton region to those in need.

GOTAFE commercial manager, Hospitality, Tourism, Events & Baking, Ross Graham said, “We have fantastic staff and excellent commercial facilities here at GOTAFE, which has helped us prepare these essentials for the community while still maintaining safe social distancing.

“We have seen reports in the news that Shepparton Foodshare were in desperate need of some donations, so we thought we would use our resources to try and help out.”

In Shepparton the loaves of bread were prepared by GOTAFE’s highly skilled baking trainers, Steve Pinnuck and Jarrod Taylor, with the help of Ross Graham and Hospitality and Baking team leader, Kristie Ash.

Meanwhile, the 100 litres of delicious minestrone soup was prepared by GOTAFE’s Wangaratta café supervisor, Eric Bittner.

“We have prepared about 100 litres of hearty minestrone soup for the community, which will feed around 500 people. It’s an absolute pleasure to help people in need in the community at this time,” Eric said.

GOTAFE is continuing to deliver training to our students, using a range of online and remote options, with both staff and students responding well to the challenge. Our staff are also working on further initiatives to use our facilities and the skills of our trainers and staff to support and assist the community at this time.