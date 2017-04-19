Government funding cuts to local youth law centre will hurt region David Lee

A YOUTH law service that has been offered to the local community through The Bridge Youth Service, is set to be axed from July this year, after the Commonwealth Government announced it would be cutting funding to all community legal centres.

The Bridge Youth Service Youth & Family Support Team Manager, Mel Formica (Vidler) said, “The Youthlaw service, which had been offered for the past two years, has provided an outreach service in partnership with The Bridge Youth Service in Shepparton, to assist vulnerable young people with their legal problems.

“This will be a huge loss to the youth of Goulburn Valley if the funding is indeed cut. If it is, Youthlaw will lose $72,000 per annum, which is a sizeable cut for a small legal centre.

“The service provides legal advice and assistance through regular on-site visits, over the phone and by Skype and also provides secondary consultation to centre staff. This service is utilised at times daily by young people and staff at The Bridge Youth Service. Whether it be a staff consultation, a face-to-face meeting with a lawyer, telephone or Skype, each contact is vital to support our local youth. Issues that young people have been supported with vary but include; family violence, housing issues, victim assistance, debts and general advice.

“The service intervenes early to prevent many negative consequences and crisis situations, so young people can move on with their lives. We know that young people feel comfortable using this service and, without it, they are unlikely to seek or obtain legal assistance.

“It is crucial in rural and remote areas for young people to be able to access such a service because we simply don’t have those services here that are youth specific and can relate to young people.

“There is a real need to demystify the legal situation that the young person is in, so that they understand it and that it can be dealt with. If you don’t provide that support the consequences can be catastrophic for the young person, such as suicide, breakdown of family relationships and being shunned from the community.

“It’s extremely disappointing that under the current government the cuts mean that Youthlaw will not be able to provide the invaluable service after July. This will leave many already disadvantaged young people in situations that will continue to spiral out of control without the Youthlaw support.”