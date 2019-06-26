Government must deliver on Shepparton rail promise

THE State Government has been called upon to ensure that stages two and three of the regional rail revival package are successfully completed by its scheduled 2022 date.

Independent Member for Shepparton District, Suzanna Sheed, has welcomed the completion of stage one and notes that the recently added fifth daily rail service has been well received by the community. But Ms Sheed wants to ensure that the State Government adheres to its promises and keeps the regional rail package fixed within its focus.

Costing $43 million, stage one of the Shepparton corridor upgrade saw the introduction of 29 new coach services per week between Shepparton and Seymour, as well as the addition of 10 extra train services a week between Melbourne and Shepparton. Stabling works to accommodate the new rail services in Shepparton were also completed.

The State Government provided an additional $313 million for stage two in last year’s budget, the biggest investment in the corridor to date.

Stage two of the project will include platform extensions at Mooroopna, Murchison East and Nagambie stations, a crossing loop extension near Murchison East, upgrades to 59 level crossings between Donnybrook and Shepparton and stabling to house VLocity trains.

Stage three includes track upgrades to enable trains to travel up to 130km/h.

“I fought long and hard to put a better rail service for Shepparton at the forefront of my campaign last term and to see the completion of the promised rollout is essential for the government to maintain its credibility in the Shepparton region,” Ms Sheed said.

“Having witnessed the underfunding and lack of attention under previous governments, I will be watching this government closely to make sure it delivers on all of its rail commitments to Shepparton in full.”