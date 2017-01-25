Grab a snag at Bunnings to celebrate Australia Day David Lee

LOCALS can once again help raise much needed funds for local volunteer emergency services, through Bunnings’ annual Aussie Day Weekend Fundraiser Barbeque, held at all stores on Saturday, January 28.

Goulburn and Murray Valley residents are encouraged to support the Shepparton East Fire Brigade by heading down to Bunnings Warehouse Shepparton between 9am and 4pm, to buy a snag or make a donation. Team members will be running sausage sizzles with support from local emergency services volunteers, with every cent raised going directly to support the Shepparton East Fire Brigade.

CFA chief officer, Steve Warrington said he is pleased that Bunnings’ is once again offering their support to emergency services through this great initiative.

“This time of year is a critical one for fire and emergency services. We are prepared, and you need to be too. If you have not done so already, discuss with your family what you’ll do if a fire starts nearby. Follow the daily Fire Danger Rating forecast and always monitor conditions on hot, dry, windy days.

“We thank Bunnings’ and their customers for providing this opportunity to support the dedicated CFA members and the invaluable work they do in protecting our communities,” Steve said.

Family activities, fun games and entertainment will also be held throughout the day.

To help support our local fire brigade, drop into Bunnings Warehouse Shepparton, 225 Benalla Road, Shepparton or phone 5820 2200.