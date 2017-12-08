Graduates pump millions into local economies David Lee

IT HAS been revealed that La Trobe University helps boost the Victorian regional and rural community by almost $100M in a single year according to a new report undertaken by Cadence Economics.

The independent report has revealed that the vast bulk of the approximately 1,500 students who graduate from the university’s campuses in Albury-Wodonga, Bendigo, Shepparton and Mildura annually, go on to live and work in regional Victoria and that the graduates are successfully filling local jobs in the key areas of health, education and business. The report also shows that these graduates generate a further 140 jobs for non-university graduates across the regions, and based on 2015 estimates, that means an increase of regional Victoria’s Gross Regional Product by $104,705.

The report also states that in the 10 years since 2006 there has been a total of 14,508 graduates from La Trobe University’s regional campuses and in that period there was an annualaverage of 244 FTE health jobs for our graduates in areas such as nursing, pharmacy and public health, 266 FTE teaching jobs for our graduates and 185 FTE management and commerce jobs in areas such as business, management and accounting.

La Trobe University vice-chancellor, Professor John Dewar said the university’s network of campuses was providing a vital social, economic and intellectual contribution to communities.

“We’ve always known of the benefit of La Trobe University graduates to regional Victoria, now we can put an exact dollar value on it – $99M a year,” Professor Dewar said.

“We are proudly educating local people for local jobs in areas vital to local communities. Our graduates are also the big winners here, they are in demand with employers, graduate with the skills required by industry and quickly gain jobs in their chosen field.”

Pro vice-chancellor, Professor Richard Speed said La Trobe graduates are more likely to gain secure full time employment and earn higher wages than those who don’t study.

“Almost three quarters of regional graduates (72 percent) end up working either where they studied or in another part of regional Victoria,” Professor Speed said.

“On the Mildura campus that figure is as high as 87 percent. Bendigo is 74 percent and Shepparton it is 79 percent. Our students from Albury-Wodonga contribute similarly on both sides of the border.

“We are very proud of the contribution our graduates are making to local communities. This report confirms that our graduates are learning then earning in regional Victoria.”