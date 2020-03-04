Graffiti vandalism drains tax dollars

Funds that could be used for schools, roads, parks and other community improvements, are used to clean up pointless graffiti.

By itself, graffiti decreases a resident’s feeling of safety. Neighbourhoods with graffiti see a decrease in property values, loss of business growth and tourism, as well as a reduction in users of public transport.

Greater Shepparton City Council and Victoria Police have teamed up to develop a Wipeout Graffiti program which aims to remove graffiti quickly.

Council has a special rapid response team to remove any reported graffiti from Council property within 24-hours and has installed still cameras in known hot spots to assist police with investigations.

If you see graffiti appearing or in the process of appearing, contact Greater Shepparton City Council or Victoria Police.