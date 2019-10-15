Graham Hill Eyecare named the 2019 Hall of Fame recipient

Graham Hill OAM graduated in optometry in 1964 from the University of Melbourne and has practiced optometry in Shepparton for the last 55 years. Graham moved to Shepparton in 1965 with his wife Dawn. He joined a small practice with Allan Turner in Wyndham Street and purchased this practice in 1968.

As the practice grew, he moved to Welsford Chambers and then 35 years ago, to the current location in Maude Street which expanded again in 2016 to accommodate 6 optometrists and 12 support staff.

Moving to Shepparton in 1997, Mark DePaola joined Graham as co-owner of the business in 2005. With great optimism for the future of the Goulburn Valley, Mark (who unfortunately could not be there on the evening) and Graham have continued to expand the practice and are delighted with the addition of their stunning new showroom at 98 Maude Street. It was a great honour to win the Professional Service of the Year category in last year’s Business Awards.

On arriving in Shepparton, Graham quickly became involved in the community joining various groups, Apex Club, Shepparton South Technical Board, and the Association for the Blind. When Graham left Apex, he joined the Goulburn Valley Base Hospital board and was president during the exciting move from Mooroopna to Shepparton. He served on the board for 25 years, 12 years as the president of the building committee. He then joined the Shepparton Retirement Village Board and served for 14 years (2 years as President), being part of the Villages’ magnificent expansion program.

Graham was awarded an order of Australia in 2005 for his professional and community services, and was made life member to the Australian College of Optometry for his services to the college. He remains heavily involved with the business and the community to this day. Well-done Graham.