Grants available to help improve rural roads

Tragically, country people die on country roads. Recently, road safety experts and local government and community leaders have been looking at the reasons behind the disproportionate number of deaths on country roads.

To try and help lower this startling statistic, the Transport Accident Commission (TAC) will give more than $339,000 to 15 community projects focussed on making Victoria’s roads safer.

The grants program provides funding to projects developed and implemented by not-for-profit community groups and local councils across Australia.

TAC road safety lead director, Samantha Cockfield said working with local community groups is crucial to making Victoria’s roads safer.

“This grants program works with local community groups to empower them to proactively address road safety concerns in their area,” Ms Cockfield said.

“Road safety is a shared responsibility and local community groups play a pivotal role in identifying areas that require improvement. Communities often have particular road safety needs and local community groups are well placed to identify these specific problems and to implement solutions.”

Community groups and local councils with projects that aim to improve road safety for local residents can apply for grants of up to $30,000 for projects aimed at addressing specific issues in their local area.

The grants program is part of the TAC’s Towards Zero Action Plan, which aims to reach zero deaths and serious injuries on Victoria’s roads.

Information on the grant program, including guidelines and how to apply for future rounds can be found at www.tac.vic.gov.au/about-the-tac/grants/community-road-sfatey-grants